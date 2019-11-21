Hudson River Baptist Church will host its Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 24, after the 11 a.m. worship service.
“Everyone is invited to come join us for a good time in The Lord's House and enjoy a great meal afterwards,” leaders state.
The church pastor is Butch Moore.
The church is located at 171 Hudson River Church Road, Commerce.
For more information, call 706-540-3277.
