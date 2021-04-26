Hudson River Baptist Church will be having a spring revival May 2 - May 5 starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday.
Evangelist Tom Haynes will be bringing the message each night.
"We practice social distancing and will provide masks and sanitizer if needed," leaders state. "Everyone is invited to come join us. You are sure to get a blessing out of this."
The church is located at 171 Hudson River Church Road. The pastor is Butch Moore.
For more information, call or text 706-202-8958.
