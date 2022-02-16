Henry Hughes of Baldwin was awarded his Eagle Scout medal at a Court of Honor Service Sunday, February 6, at Homer United Methodist Church.
The service brought together Scouts, family and friends who’ve watched Henry grow from being a first grade Tiger Cub to achieve Scouting’s highest rank as a high school junior.
“I signed up for Scouting 10 years ago for adventure; and while it has been a lot of hard work, I have had many adventures,” said Henry in his remarks. He cited the many camping trips to places like Jekyll Island, Stone Mountain and Camp Rainey Mountain. “In Scouting, I’ve had the opportunity to travel and go places. Scouting has prepared me to have the courage to travel and seek out new experiences.”
Henry said Scouting has also taught him “to do a good turn daily” and “never give up, even after a negative experience.”
While participating in Scouts, Henry has also competed in track and played trumpet in the marching band at Banks County High School. Henry has served as the Bugler and Scribe for Troop 106.
Henry chose to do his Eagle Project at Get Real Ministries in Baldwin after visiting the property after a heavy rain and seeing the water runoff issues that were eroding the steep driveway.
Get Real Ministries hosts a monthly community meal and food giveaway, serves as a training center for Christian groups, and coordinates short-term mission’s opportunities in places like Kentucky and Jamaica.
After meeting with Kelly McDuffie and Jennifer D. Hart of Get Real Ministries, Henry came up with the plan to build a 150-foot French drain to direct water more efficiently down the steep driveway to a drainage culvert at the base of the slope, just off Highway 441. Adult leaders, Scouts and volunteers came together for a total of 88 service hours to build the French drain which involved digging the trench, hauling gravel, laying landscape fabric and corrigated PVC pipe, and hauling more gravel. The drain was covered with pine straw and plants suitable for erosion control.
“We have no problems with our driveway washing out anymore,” said Hart. “We are so thankful for the new French drain that Henry designed and put on the property at the Get Real house. It is beneficial now and will be in the future as we serve our community.”
Said Henry, “I would like to thank my parents, fellow Scouts, adult leaders and other volunteers for helping me get this huge project completed. They have worked very hard, and I have a high respect for them all.”
Henry is not sure of his plans after graduation in 2023 – maybe civil engineering or water systems management - but he knows he wants it to include adventure.
