Online, on the app, and in print, the 2020-2021 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide is available, announces the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
This guide provides important information on season dates, bag limits, hunting licenses, wildlife management areas (WMAs), quota hunts, youth opportunities and much more.
View the guide (or download) online at http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/ or on the Go Outdoors Georgia app. Pick up a printed copy at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.
Some of the major changes to the hunting regulations this year include:
•Alligator Hunts: Quota-selected hunters are no longer sent a plastic tag in the mail, nor required to bring the harvested alligator to a WRD Game Management office for a CITES tag. Hunters must report the harvest through Georgia Game Check system with 24 hours of harvest.
•Electric bicycles (750 watts or less) may be used the same as traditional bicycles on WMAs. Cycles greater than 750 watts are restricted to roads open for vehicular access.
•Game Check: All harvested alligators, deer, and turkey must be reported through the Georgia Game Check system within 24 hours of harvest.
•New Public Hunting Opportunities: Canoochee Sandhills WMA (Bulloch and Bryan counties); Ceylon WMA (Camden County); Sansavilla WMA-Wire Road Tract (Wayne County)
•Waterfowl Changes: Active duty military and veterans may hunt during the Special Opportunity Waterfowl Season (Nov. 14-15, 2020); bag limit for scaup is reduced to 1 bird; special restrictions for Lake Allatoona.
Members of the Board of Natural Resources enact hunting regulations by acting on recommendations made by the Division’s professional wildlife biologists. Georgia’s game and fish laws are enacted by the elected members of the General Assembly.
Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) offer not only hunting opportunities, but also plenty of places where you can get outside and hike, fish, camp or wildlife watch (depending on the WMA). Be sure to stay safe and follow state public health guidelines, such as washing your hands (or using sanitizer) throughout the day. If in areas that have more people than your family group (such as a boat dock or trailhead), be sure to wear a mask and social distance.
For more information on hunting in Georgia hunting, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources or contact a local Wildlife Resources Division office (http://georgiawildlife.com/about/contact).
