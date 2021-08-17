There will be a special rate of $14.50 for a one-year subscription to the Banks County News in August. The regular subscription price is $45 per year.
The special rate in August can be used to purchase a three-year subscription for a rate of $43.50.
The special rate offer will expire on Aug. 31, 2021.
With your subscription to the print edition of the newspaper, you also get free access to the online edition at www.banksnewstoday.com.
To subscribe, mail a check to The Banks County News, along with your name and address to: MainStreet Newspapers, P.O. Box 908, Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
To subscribe online, go to Mainstreetnews.com and click subscribe in upper left corner. If you are on mobile, select subscribe from menu on right.
The offer is good for new and existing customers. Existing customers can take advantage of this offer by extending their current subscription. The offer is not retroactive.
For more information, call 706-367-5233.
