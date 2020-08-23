District 2 Public Health reminds all parents that children entering kindergarten, middle school and high school are required to have certain vaccinations and not all children are up-to-date on their shots.
To help ensure all children get their vaccines, District 2 Health Departments will hold special clinics for school immunizations at the Banks County Health Department Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaccinations are by appointment only to help protect the health of customers. Those who make appointments are asked to observe social distancing and wear a mask when coming for their appointment.
For more information, call the health department at 706-677-2296.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.