A development of regional impact study has been filed for a proposed large housing project in Lula.
The proposed project calls for locating 519 houses on 202 acres in Lula, in the Hall County side of the town. The DRI study was filed June 23.
The name of the proposed project is Moss Farm and the address is 6232 Athens Street, Lula. The developer is The Pacific Group Inc., Atlanta. The property owner is listed as Lula Properties LLLP.
