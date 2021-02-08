The Gillsville City Council voted at its February meeting to increase the city park building rental rate to $100 starting March 1.Previously, patrons payed $75. Members also voted to charge a $25 deposit.
The move comes after some people failed to clean up the building after using it. If the building is left in good condition, the deposit will be fully refunded. The council is accepting bids for someone to clean the building after each use. They have three bids, and they will collect bids until Thursday, February 4.
In other business at the city park, the Bee Club planted a variety of trees and shrubs earlier this week. The Georgia Bee Association awarded the city a grant of $400 to pay for this project.
Councilman Jeff Perry gave an update on the new fence project at the park. Perry told the council about a necessary adjustment to the plan, and the council approved an additional $180 for the change.
The city council discussed a bid to fix building leaks in the historical and downtown area. They discussed a bid from Leaks Rehab to Fab, and decided to table this matter until next month.
In other business the council talked about building inspections. Presently, Phil Ferguson inspects approximately four new structures each year for the city. They will negotiate a "fair price" for the work Mr. Ferguson has already completed for the city.
Also, Mayor Roy Turpin reported that he talked with Faith Bryant, of the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, about updating the city map to add three pieces of property that have been annexed into the city.
