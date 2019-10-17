Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week include the following:
•garage door damaged at a Water Plant Road, Commerce, location.
•a truck damaged the awning in a drive-thru at a business at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting at Walmart by a person who had previously been criminally trespassed from the store.
•a man who lives on Hebron Road in Commerce found two mailboxes on his property.
•an envelope with $461 in cash taken from a vehicle parked at a motel at Banks Crossing.
•domestic dispute at a Carson Segars Road, Maysville, residence.
•harassment at an East Freeman Street, Maysville, location when a man violated a temporary protective order.
•leaving the scene of an accident at a Faulkner Road, Commerce, location.
•weedeater and antiques taken from a Water Plant Road, Commerce, address.
•reckless driving at an I-85 address.
•theft of several items from a Wilson Street, Maysville, address.
•burglary at a Hickory Flat Road residence when a woman said someone "banged on her door." She said the man bent the rain gutter and the TV antenna and knocked the porch light off.
•domestic dispute at an Otis Brown Road residence.
•a woman said she was at a Banks Crossing restaurant and she saw two women running from her car in the parking lot.
•battery at a Lake Forrest Drive, Commerce, residence.
•motorcycle taken from a Walnut Drive, Alto, address.
•vehicle damaged while it was parked at a business at Banks Crossing.
•aggravated stalking at a Spring Lake Road, Commerce, location.
•battery at a Chambers Street, Homer, location.
•automobile stolen from a Lewallen Road, Commerce, address.
