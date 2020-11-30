Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff's Office include the following:
•domestic dispute at a Brewer Road, Lula, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man put on a white shirt and left the store without paying for it.
•shoplifting when a man put several cases of beer in a shopping cart and attempted to leave without paying for them.
•a Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, man said an Amazon driver damaged his driveway when leavning. He said the driver spun gravel, moving two wooden railroad ties, chipping a post and breaking two red reflectors.
•a motorist said he struck a sign in the road on Hwy. 51 North at Damascus Road, Homer, damaging his front bumper.
•verbal domestic dispute between two men at a Wooded Lake Drive, Homer, address.
•shoplifting involving price tag swapping at Walmart.
•intoxicated person passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle at the drive-thru at McDonald’s at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting after a man left Walmart with several items that he did not pay for.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Wilson Bridge Road, Commerce, location.
•backpack stolen from Applebee’s at Banks Crossing.
•domestic dispute between a couple in a room at the Country Inn and Suites at Banks Crossing.
•aggravated stalking and cruelty to children at a Lewallen Road, Commerce, address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.