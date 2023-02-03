Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week included the following:
•loitering or prowling at a Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce, business.
•loitering or prowling at a Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce, business.
•a woman called the sheriff’s office and reported she left her business at a Banks Crossing business. She lives several hours away and asked a deputy to retrieve it.
•simple assault and obstruction of an officer during a domestic dispute at a Currahee Drive, Homer, location.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man went through the self-scan line and switched tickets.
•criminal trespassing at a Garland White Road, Alto, address.
•a man reported being hit in the head with a frying pan during a dispute.
•trespassing at a Highway 441, Homer, address.
•simple battery during a dispute at a Brookside Drive, Lula, residence.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman changed the tags on several items.
•mailbox damaged at a Sweetgum Lane, Commerce, address.
