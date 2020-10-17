Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office in the past week include the following:
•an Apple Valley Pie Ridge Road, Alto, woman reported being the victim of a fraud.
•domestic dispute at a Chambers Street, Homer, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man put a television and clothes in a tote bag and attempted to leave the store without paying.
•damage to property at a Huel Parson Street, Homer, location when the windows and glass in the front door were broken in a vacant residence.
•dispute between two men at La Hacienda at Banks Crossing.
•damage to property when a man said he was traveling on I-85 and a tire rolled down the road and struck his vehicle.
•damage to property at Freedom Lane, Commerce, woman when a woman said a renter moved out of a home she owns and the walls were damaged, tiles were broken in the bathroom and a tub had been removed.
