Recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office include the following:
•damage to a fire hydrant at a Highway 51 North, Homer, location.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man took a box and left the store without paying for it.
•a man reported being the victim of a fraud when someone called and asked for the last four digits of his Social Security number and asked him to go to Walmart and get $1,000 to send to clear up a legal issue. The man did not send the money but he did give his Social Security number.
•a man reported being the victim of a hit and run when he was leaving the parking lot of Racetrac and someone hit the back of his vehicle and didn't stop.
•loitering and public indecency when a man was found sleeping in a vehicle behind the The Shoppes at Banks Crossing with only a shirt on.
•towels stolen from Zips Car Wash at Banks Crossing.
•domestic dispute at a Maysville residence during a dispute between a couple.
•truck damaged at a Woody Street, Homer, location.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart when a woman switched tickets on items and went through the self-checkout line.
•a woman said that she was in jail someone stole her items from her room at the Commerce Inn.
•loitering when a suspicious person with no shoes on was spotted at a Highway 441, Commerce, address near Freedom Baptist Church.
•affray during a domestic dispute at a Yonah-Homer Road, Lula.
•credit card fraud when an Alto man said someone used his Visa card to make a purchase.
•battery during a dispute between two people at a Faulkner Road, Commerce, business.
•battery during a domestic dispute between a couple at a Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, address.
•shoplifting when a woman stole a pack of cigarettes from Racetrac at Banks Crossing.
•a man said he was delivering a package to a Grove Level Road, Commerce, residence when a dog bit him on the leg.
•stolen trailer recovered from a Bell Lane, Lula, address.
•trespassing at a Vaughn Road, Homer, address.
•electric fan and cooler taken from a Ridgeland Drive, Maysville, location.
•battery during a dispute between a couple at Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing.
•motorcycle stolen from Best Western at Banks Crossing.
