Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week include the following:
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart when a man went through self-checkout and changed the price tag on several items.
•shoplifting when a woman left Walmart without paying for an item.
•fight between two people in a vehicle traveling on Hwy. 441.
•loitering when a man was found going through a dumpster at The Shoppes at Banks Crossing.
•a Barefoot Road, Lula, man said someone was trying to steel the tires off of his truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.