Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week include the following:
•shoplifting when a man concealed Pokeman cards and other items and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week include the following:
•shoplifting when a man concealed Pokeman cards and other items and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
•stolen vehicle recovered at a Banks Crossing location.
•burglary at a Morrison Drive, Alto, address.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Hwy. 441 business.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Yonah-Homer Road location.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items she had.
•simple assault at a Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, residence.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman put cheaper price tags on items and attempted to purchase them at the lower price.
•battery and abuse of an elder person at a Mt. Sinai Road, Lula, location.
•negligent discharging of a firearm at a Capstone Way, Commerce, residence.
•battery at a Banks Crossing motel.
•aggravated assault at a Queen Road, Gillsville, address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when someone went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•trespassing at a Wells Road, Homer, address.
•shoplifting when a woman concealed items in her bag and attempted to leave a Banks Crossing store without paying.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when someone went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•trespassing at a Queen Road, Gillsville, address.
•threats made during a domestic dispute at a Hickory Flat Road, Gillsville, residence.
•trespassing and loitering at a Banks Crossing convenience store.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when someone went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.