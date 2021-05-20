Recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office include the following:
•domestic dispute at a Faulkner Drive, Commerce, addresss.
•vandalism when a vehicle struck three mailboxes on Yonah-Homer Road, Alto.
•shoplifting at Walmart at Banks Crossing when a man hid several items when he went through the self-checkout line and did not scan them.
•a deputy went to Arby’s when it was reported a woman was screaming at cars going through the drive-thru and hitting the vehicles. The deputy questioned the woman and she made threatening comments to another law enforcement officer who also came to the scene.
•theft at Ervin Chambers Road, Homer, when parts of a metal building were stolen.
•a Marshburn Road, Homer, said she found several items missing after terminating several employees. She said she noted the items missing after going over records.
•shoplifting at Walmart when through the self-checkout line and did not scan window tint that he had.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a couple went through the self checkout line and didn’t scan all of the items they had.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put several items in her purse and went through the self checkout line without paying for the items.
•shoplifting when a man put an electronic device in his back pants pocket and left the store without paying for it.
•simple battery at Queen Road, Gillsville, during a fight between two people.
•burglary at a McClure Road, Gillsville, address when a woman returned home and found her front door open and her dog missing from the kennel in the bedroom.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman was spotted covering the barcode of items and not actually scanning them.
•a woman said her daughter reported being hit by her father during a dispute.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put clothing in her purse and left the store without paying.
•damage to property at a Deercrest Road, Baldwin, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman hid items in a plastic bag and left the store without paying.
•shoplifting when a man hid items in his pockets and left Walmart without paying.
•domestic dispute between a couple at an Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman tore clearance tags off items and used those tags to scan regular priced items when she went through the self checkout line.
•handgun missing from an Outlet Drive, Commerce, address.
•battery at a Trout Lane, Commerce, location, during a physical altercation between two teenagers that originated at the high school.
•a man said he drove by a Railroad Avenue, Lula, address and someone in the yard threw something at his vehicle.
•a Hwy. 51 South, Homer, man said he was the victim of fraud when someone opened a Verizon account in his name.
•aggravated assault at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, location.
•shoplifting at Walmart when two people went through the self checkout line and did not scan all of their items.
•a Hwy. 51 South, Homer, man said someone stole his hearing aids from his residence.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Chambers Street, Homer, residence.
•theft at Georgia Carolina Auto Action when an employee came to the business and saw people running toward the back of the property. Two deputies responded to the call and apprehended one man who was running from the scene.
•shoplifting when a man hid items in his lunchbox and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
•battery during a physical altercation between two men at La Hacienda at Banks Crossing.
•leaf blower, doorbell and fishing pole taken from the porch of a home on Highway 326, Commerce.
•domestic dispute at a Chambers Street, Homer, residence.
•welding mask, tools, toolbox and other items taken from a trailer at a Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, address.
•a Homer woman reported receiving harassing communications, including more than 100 phone calls in one day, from her ex-boyfriend.
•trespassing at a Dan Waters Road, Commerce, address, when someone removed a new window that was in a box from the home. It was found nearby in the woods and it was damaged.
•three wheels taken off a mustang at a Barefoot Road, Lula, address.
•truck taken from a Bellamy Road, Homer, residence.
•domestic dispute between a couple at a Massey Road, Homer, address.
•theft of a chain saw at a Dock Lawrence Drive, Alto, residence.
•theft at an Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, location.
•flood lights stolen off of the building at R.G. Williams Construction on Highway 98, Homer.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman scanned items at a cheaper price than the actual price when going through the self checkout line at Walmart.
•aggravated assault and battery at Racetrac at Banks Crossing during a domestic dispute between a couple.
•domestic dispute between a couple at a motel at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man concealed items in his pant leg and pockets and attempted to leave the store without paying.
•shoplifting when two women went through the self checkout line at Walmart and bagged 10 items without paying for them.
