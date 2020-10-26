Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week include the following:
•disorderly conduct and public drunk when two people were fighting in the parking lot of a Banks Crossing business.
•financial transaction card fraud against a Commerce man who said someone used his debit card without his permission.
•property damage on I-85 when a man reported his company truck caught on fire.
•an Apple Pie Ridge Road, Alto, woman said someone broke into her vehicle. The door was damaged.
•domestic dispute between a couple at Comfort Suites at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting when a woman put something in her purse and attempted to leave Walmart without paying.
