Incidents reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office include the following:
•terroristic threats when a man came to the fire department on Yonah-Homer Road and made threats toward someone he said he had issues with in relation to a call involving his wife the night before.
•knife stolen from a vehicle at a Highway 441, Baldwin, address.
•violation of a bond order at a Highway 164, Commerce, location.
•bond violation at a Highway 51 South, Homer, address.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Mt. Bethel Road, Commerce, residence.
•medication stolen from a Daily Road, Alto, residence.
•shoplifting when a man took a bandana and an off-road light from Walmart and left without paying for them.
•child custody dispute between a Lula couple.
•vandalism when two vehicles were tampered with at a Cedar Ridge Road, Commerce, location.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Nix Road, Alto, address.
•shoplifting when a woman took a backpack from Walmart without paying for it.
•battery during a domestic dispute at Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing.
•threats made during a dispute between several people at a Brookside Drive, Lula, address.
•aggravated assault and cruelty to children at a Highway 98, Maysville, address.
•theft by taking when a Commerce man said someone stole several items from him when he was in jail.
•a woman said someone hit her vehicle while it was parked at Pottery Factory Drive.
•suspicious person at Fabulous Finds at Banks Crossing.
•domestic dispute at a Crocker Road, Alto, residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.