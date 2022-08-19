Incident reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff's Office include the following:
•damage to property when a woman said she was traveling on Hwy. 105 towards Hwy. 441 when a DOT crew hit rocks with a mower and it flung them at her car, causing $6,400 worth of damage.
•a stolen vehicle was located on Brewer Road.
•two people reportedly driving four-wheelers in the road on Brown Bridge Lane, Commerce.
•shoplifting at a Banks County business when someone went through the self-scan lane and did not scan all of the items.
•a man hid several items on his person and exited a Banks County business without paying for the items.
•a man sleeping on the stairs of a Banks Crossing motel.
•stolen truck located at a Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, address.
•a woman put several bras in her purse and attempted to leave a Banks Crossing business without paying.
•damage to property at a McCoy Bridge Road, Homer, address.
•hit and run when a woman reported someone struck her vehicle with while she was inside eating at a restaurant at Banks Crossing.
