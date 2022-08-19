Incident reported recently to the Banks County Sheriff's Office include the following:

•damage to property when a woman said she was traveling on Hwy. 105 towards Hwy. 441 when a DOT crew hit rocks with a mower and it flung them at her car, causing $6,400 worth of damage.

