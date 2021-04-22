Recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office include the following:
•theft at a Yonah Homer Road, Alto, location, when a man said he was expecting a delivery of glasses and they never arrived. He checked with FedEx who said the package was left on his door step.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man using the self-checkout line changed the car codes on several items.
•loitering when a clerk at the Howard Johnson Inn at Banks Crossing saw on the security camera a man trying to get into several vehicles in the parking lot.
•disorderly conduct in the parking lot of Golden Pantry in Homer when a man was using obscenity loudly in front of customers, including children.
•an Otis Brown Road, Baldwin, man said his phone and driver's license were stolen from inside his home.
•loitering at a Garland White Road, Alto, residence when a man was found on the property.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-scan aisle and did not scan all of the items she had.
•a Maysville woman said she dropped her wallet while putting ice in her purse at Homer Grocery. The deputy reviewed the security tape at the store and someone could be seen picking up her wallet.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Riverbend Road, Commerce, location.
•vehicle stolen from the parking lot of the Howard Johnson Inn.
•verbal domestic dispute at a Buckeye Point, Commerce, address.
•battery during a domestic dispute between a couple at a Highway 51 South, Lula, location.
•a Wynn Shoals Road, Alto, woman said her driver's license and debit card were stolen from her vehicle.
•loitering when an Old Hwy. 441 North, Alto, man called and said someone he didn't know was on his property, near his home.
•disorderly conduct and simple battery during a dispute at a Grant Mill Road, Alto, residence.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a 17-year-old and a juvenile put several electronic items in their pockets and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put salad dressing, eggs, utensils, hot dogs, a blackboard and makeup in a shopping bag and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.
•theft by taking and disorderly conduct when a woman took a cell phone from the purse of an employee at one of the stores at the Shoppes of Banks Crossing.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Historic Homer Hwy., Homer, residence.
•a Baldwin woman said someone used her Social Security number to file their taxes.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Henderson Road, Homer, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man used the self-checkout line and changed the barcodes on items.
•animal complaint at a Scales Creek Road, Homer, location when a woman said a dog is coming into her yard and acting in an aggressive manner.
•a man said he went to a McDonald Circle, Commerce, residence to deliver a package for Amazon and a man came out to his van with a gun. The man told the deputy the van was a white unmarked van and he didn't know it was a delivery van and that he had problems in the past with thefts on the property.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•altercation between two men and a security guard at The Pottery parking lot at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting when a man put diabetic strips in his pocket and attempted to leave Walmart without paying for them.
•a woman reported that she thinks someone has hacked her phone and obtained her personal information.
•shoplifting when a man put on a hoodie at Walmart and attempted to leave the store without paying for it.
•fraud when a woman reported someone took money out of her cash app.
•simple assault during a fight between several people at Funoplis at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman when through the self-check out line at Walmart and did not scan all of the items.
•dispute in a room at the Howard Johnson Inn when a man returned and found his gun missing.
