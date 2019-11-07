The incumbents were re-elected in Maysville Tuesday with 34 percent of the voters casting ballots.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Richard Presley was the winner with 240 votes. Challenger Lynn Villyard, a former member of the city council received 153 votes.
In the Ward 2 race on the city council, incumbent Junior Hardy was re-elected with 74 votes. Challenger Susan Cooley received 57 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.