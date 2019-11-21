A Banks County Grand Jury indicted 18 people recently, including the following:
•Clinton Ballenger, sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and first degree cruelty to children.
•Adam Charles Boyer, home invasion, possession of firearms during the commission of a crime, terroristic threats and acts, battery under the family violence act, cruelty to children in the third degree and obstruction of an officer.
•Jennifer Maria Boyer, home invasion, possession of firearms during the commission of a crime, terroristic threats and acts, battery under the family violence act, cruelty to children in the third degree and obstruction of an officer.
•Corey Jaswun Cantrell Jr., crossing the guard line with drugs, possession of cocaine, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and two counts of possession of marijuana.
•Luke Benjamin Maddox, crossing the guard line with drugs, possession of cocaine, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and two counts of possession of marijuana.
•Michael Brett Chitwood, child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Charles Lynn Knox, possession of methamphetamie, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), driving while license suspended or revoked and faillure to maintain a lane.
•Anne Margarete Czerwinski, first degree cruelty to children.
•Nadine Nicole Dubra, first degree cruelty to children.
•James Ryan Holley, second degree burglary and two counts of theft by taking.
•Leon Dwayne McKenzie, second degree burglary and two counts of theft by taking.
•Chesney Rebecca Wrens Lell, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Tyler Deane Tennan, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Bradley Jones Minish, aggravated stalking.
•Ronnie Lee Sullivan, two counts of aggravated assault under the family violence act, simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Matthew Olin Taylor, two counts of aggravated sodomy, battery under the family violence act and obstruction of an officer.
•Casey Michael Tyler, two counts of child molestation and two counts of cruelty to children.
•Brandon Williams, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, speeding in a construction zone, speeding, following too closely, improper lane change and expired tag.
