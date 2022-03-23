The Banks County Development Authority reviewed a contract with a company buying a 23-lot at Banks Crossing when it met on March 24.
BSP is buying the property near Selit, located at Banks Crossing. The company manufactures a flooring product that Selit uses in its production process.
The Development Authority approved the contact after meeting in closed session 30 minutes to discuss real estate.
Following the closed session, which was also held to discuss personal, the authority also "accepted the decision of the Banks County Board of Commissioners to relieve Richard Brooks of his duties as economic director for Banks County."
