To obtain a burn permit, call 1-877-652-2876 or online at www.gatrees.org. Once you have received your permit number, call the non-emergency dispatch number at 706-677-1234 to inform them of your permit number.
It is unlawful to burn man made materials such as tires, shingles, plastics, lumber, household garbage, etc. Permits are issued only for natural vegetative materials. Burn permits are good only for the day they are issued.
Fires should not be initiated before 8 a.m. and should be completely extinguished before dark.
