The Gillsville City Council heard an update on the Inland Port project when it met Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Mayor Roy Turpin, earlier attended a virtual meeting, along with Lula City Manager Dennis Bergin, Georgia Department of Transportation representatives and Hall County and Gainesville officials.
Last month, the council learned that the DOT plans to route trucks along Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 52. DOT officials pointed out that these are good routes to put the trucks onto Interstate 85. In Tuesday’s meeting, Turpin said that is still the plan.
During the city council meeting this week, Turpin pointed out that these roads are not truck ready, while Hwy. 441, Hwy. 17, Hwy. 129 and Hwy. 365 are designed as truck routes. That did not sway the group, he said. Right now, Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 52, which go through Gillsville, Lula, and Maysville, are the targeted roads for the truck traffic.
Turpin said the DOT hinted that the project would be fully funded, but no one gave an exact dollar amount of the costs. The group also did not commit to a time line. The group plans to meet again next Monday.
Turpin also gave an update on the American Rescue Plan funding. This year, the city will receive $44,812, and they will receive additional funds next year. The council has until October 31 to earmark where the funds will be spent.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council:
•held a second reading about annexing three properties into the city. Those properties include 1.37 acres on 7962 County Line Road; 3.4 acres on 1113 Henderson Road; and 9.5 acres on 1149 Henderson Road.
•heard from Dennis Shirley and Zack Shirley of Proven Home Inspections. The city council is looking for someone to inspect homes that are built in the city.
•discussed the dates to qualify for the November election. Three seats are up for grabs including: Mayor Roy Turpin, and councilmembers Jeff Perry and Larry Poole. Turpin has already announced that he will not seek re-election.
•noted that the Saturday farmer’s market has been a success.
•discussed the upcoming Pottery Festival set for Saturday, October 2. The plan is to have up to 20 vendors and the event will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applications are still being taken to participate. This year, there will not be a charge for booths.
