RECEIVE GED

On Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, inmates Dalton Reid, Michael DeWaters, Felipe Perez, and Thomas Gannon (shown left to right) were recognized for completing the GED program.

Inmates Dalton Reid, Michael DeWaters, Felipe Perez, and Thomas Gannon received their high school equivalency diplomas (GED) in a recent recognition ceremony.

