On Thursday, August 3rd, 2023,
Inmates Dalton Reid, Michael DeWaters, Felipe Perez, and Thomas Gannon received their high school equivalency diplomas (GED) in a recent recognition ceremony.
The class is offered to inmates through a partnership between the Banks County Sheriff’s Office and the Banks County Adult Learning Center of Lanier Technical College.
Sheriff Speed took pride in the first four graduates, stating “I would like to commend all four of the individuals who accomplished this milestone in their lives. I hope this opens doors for them and affords them greater opportunities in their lives, all the while knowing they can accomplish anything they set out to achieve.”
Sharon Clark, Lead Instructor at the Adult Learning Center, is equally enthusiastic about the program and its future.
“I want to thank the Banks County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Speed, Major McFaddin, Captain Watson, Lieutenants Segars and Keenan, and the administrative staff for their cooperation and encouragement,” Clark said. “They have gone the extra mile to support and encourage the inmates to achieve this important milestone. I’d also want to thank the Banks County Literacy Council, our non-profit partners, who work continually to promot community awareness and to support our students. We are looking forward to awarding more GEDs in 2024.”
