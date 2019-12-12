Banks County Fire & EMS officials have received word from the recent ISO Public Protection Classification (PPC) survey that, as of March 1, 2020, the protection class rating for Banks County will be a 03/3x. This rating is dropping from a 5/9 to the 03/3x which means a huge savings in insurance premiums for citizens of Banks County.
The PPC plays an important role in the underwriting process with insurance companies. Most insurers use the PPC information as part of their decision-making when deciding what business to write to, coverage's to offer you and/or prices to charge you for personal or commercial property insurance.
"Our department could not have scored as well as we did without the support of Banks County E-911, Banks County Water Department, Banks County Commissioners and the hard work and dedication of our employees," fire chief Steve Nichols states. "Again, please keep in mind the rating change is not effective until March 1, 2020."
