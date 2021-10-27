“It would be nice if something made sense for a change.”

Dear Editor,
Seems we’ve gone so far down Alice’s rabbit hole, we now readily accept that “nothing would be what it is because everything would be what it isn’t.”
Almost daily the Biden administration pounds into our heads that if America has any problems at all, it is either a result of the former administration, is of no real consequence, is all under control, or it’s your own fault and you should just accept more realistic expectations and make adjustments.
For example: Container ships sitting for weeks outside of ports with goods on them waiting to be unloaded, resulting in the breakdown of the supply chain is a “high class” problem, and we should all be happy that there is no ten percent unemployment rate. Jen Psaki said that we should not shed any tears at the delay.
Pete “PollyAnna” Buttigeg assured us that the interruption was simply a by-product of Biden having “successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession.”
I may not be a genius but it certainly doesn’t take an extraordinary mind to look around and see that while we may not be in the teeth of a terrifying recession, we most certainly are in the ragged jaws of massive inflation, and up to our eyeballs in deep, organic fertilizer.
In contrast, there appears to be no shortage of unvaccinated, undocumented aliens welcomed into the country, and the Fentanyl supply chain seems to be running famously.
This current administration has little to no concern for the middle and lower classes. We do not exist in their world. If you are one who sees no problem with what is happening all around and think that your undivided loyalty to a progressive ideology will exempt you from any consequences of this ridiculous attempt at socialism, you are incredibly naive or have been brainwashed by the political hacks, angry college professors, sensationalized headlines, cherry picked soundbites, and woke rump kissers. You most likely will not be counted as part of the elite.
“It would be nice if something made sense for a change.”
Sincerely,
Atha Dalton
