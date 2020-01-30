Ivan Mote has announced that he is seeking re-election as the Chief Magistrate Judge in Banks County.
"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve you, the citizens of Banks County, as Chief Magistrate for the past 15 years," he states. "I appreciate all of the support I have received in the past and ask for your continued support in the upcoming election."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.