PRESENTS FUNDS

A $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to the Children’s Center for Hope and Healing will help provide trauma therapy for individuals and families who have been traumatized by sexual abuse. At the check presentation were (L-R): Kenny Lumpkin, Jackson EMC Foundation representative; David Lee, Jackson EMC Gainesville district manager; Susan Sticha, Children’s Center for Hope and Healing executive director; Vicki Schult, therapist; Hanna Richardson, director of administration; Christy Moore, Jackson EMC Foundation board member; Elain Ellerbe, director of development; Kara Coats, clinical director; and Niso Gulyamova, counseling intern.

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $196,771 in grants during its recent meeting, including $45,000 to organizations serving Banks County.

•$15,000 to Children’s Center for Hope and Healing, in Gainesville, for its Comprehensive Victim Services Program that provides trauma therapy for individuals and families in Banks, Barrow, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties who have been traumatized by sexual abuse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.