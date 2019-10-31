Banks County FFA member Payton Jackson won the Grand Champion Market Doe Award at the 2019 State 4-H & FFA Market Goat Show held in Perry at the Georgia National Fair. The show featured more than 950 animals and was one of several livestock competitions held during the 11-day fair.
Georgia Farm Bureau sponsored the $1,500 grand prize presented to Jackson.
“We’re really proud to be able to provide this support for our state’s youth through 4-H and FFA programs,” Georgia Farm Bureau President Gerald Long said. “An important part of our purpose is to ensure that agriculture continues to be a vital and thriving industry in the future. We’re happy to support farm families and families who are interested in agriculture.”
Jackson, the daughter of Laura and Kipp Jackson of Commerce, is an 11th-grader at Banks County High School. She has been showing livestock for 12 years.
“I enjoy meeting all kinds of people and hanging out with friends and family at the shows,” Payton Jackson said.
Payton, who won her third grand championship, received guidance from BCHS agriculture teachers Kipp Jackson, Chris Crump and Scott Wheatley.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in the state. Georgia Farm Bureau’s mission is to be the voice and advocate for the men and women who produce our food and fiber. Its volunteer members actively participate in local, district and state activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. GFB also has 20 commodity advisory committees that give the organization input on issues pertinent to the major commodities grown in Georgia.
