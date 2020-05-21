Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC restrictions on assembly, the Jefferson Freedom Festival scheduled for June 27 has been cancelled.
Organizers point to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mass gathering guidelines as the main reason for cancellation. The CDC states that gatherings of more than 250 people offer more opportunities for person-to-person contact and transmission of the virus. The Freedom Festival annually draws crowds of huge proportions; to social distance in that type of crowd is impossible.
Beth Laughinghouse, Manager of Main Street Jefferson who organizes the event, made the announcement.
“Based on conversations with Mark Duke, Jefferson Fire Chief and other city officials, we made what we think is the best decision for the safety of the citizens of Jefferson," she said. "I am very disappointed that we had to cancel but we certainly hope to reschedule this event later when the situation is more conducive to having large crowds in downtown.”
Updated information as to the rescheduling of this event will be posted on the Main Street and City of Jefferson websites and social media. Visit www.mainstreetjefferson.com or www.cityofjeffersonga.com.
