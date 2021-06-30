WorkSource is continuing to assist people who live in or have been laid off from one of the WSGM Area counties- Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White; and fit one of these scenarios:
•Has never been employed.
•Temporarily or permanently laid off due to COVID-19.
•Is currently receiving or exhausted unemployment.
•Has been unemployed for 27 or more consecutive weeks.
For more information, visit the website, www.gmrc.ga.gov/wsgm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.