Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reports that Georgia Mountains saw an over-the-month and over-the-year decrease in its initial claims in May.
"This is a step in the right direction, but we need to continue to get Georgians back to work,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “Increasing the amount of people in our labor force is critical for us to continue to improve.”
In Georgia Mountains, the unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points, reaching 2.8 percent. A year ago, the rate was 7.6 percent.
The labor force decreased in May by 725. The May total was 355,740. That number is up by 9,705 from the total from May 2020.
Georgia Mountains ended May with 345,630 employed residents. The number decreased by 1,216 in May and was up 25,907 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 19 percent in May. When compared to last May, claims were down by about 90 percent.
The GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 6,056 active job postings in Georgia Mountains for May.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
