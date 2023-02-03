The unemployment rate remained unchanged for the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission at 2.4 percent over the month, the rate was 2.3 percent one year ago.
“Georgia’s highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continues to drive positive economic growth across all corners of the state,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “With the unemployment rate trending lower than the national average, we are well-positioned to help businesses remain competitive and find top-tier talent.”
