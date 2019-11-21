John Allen Fox Jr. was sworn in to the Post 3 council seat in the Town of Alto on November 12.
City attorney David Syfan swore Fox in to fill the unexpired term of former town council member the late Mike Ivie.
In other business at the meeting the council held the first reading of a third party inspection ordinance setting standards and time-lines for inspections to be done according to state guidelines. The ordinance will be adopted at the Dec. 10 council meeting set for 7 p.m. at city hall.
Mayor Audrey Turner presented the first reading of the alcohol ordinance that changes the selling time from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
The end of the year employee bonuses were approved for the same as in the previous year. Full-time employees will receive a 40-hour week and part-time employees will receive an average hour week they normally work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.