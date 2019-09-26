Johnson Drive Baptist Church, Athens, will be hosting a concert on Sunday, October 13, at 11 a.m. with The Coffmans, a southern gospel trio from Danville, Ken.
The Coffmans are in full-time ministry and enjoy sharing the message of God’s love and forgiveness all across the United States. They have enjoyed charting success with four Singing News Top 80 songs and have been nominated for numerous awards. The Coffmans have also been the featured guest on Atlanta Live TV show, The Josh and Ashley TV show, and Paul Heil’s Gospel Greats radio program.
“You’ll enjoy their unique family harmony and receive a blessing from their ministry,” states Cathy Benedict. “Please come and join us for this special event. Everyone is invited.”
A love offering will be received during the concert.
Anthony Watts is the church pastor.
The church is located at 145 Johnson Drive, Athens.
For more information, contact Cathy Benedict at 706-548-0807 or by email at newsoundpromo@bellsouth.net.
