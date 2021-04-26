During the 26 annual Research Conference (ARC), four University of North Georgia (UNG) students received awards for overall presentation skills, an oral presentation, and a poster presentation. Lesley Jones of Baldwin was one of the winners.
The ARC was conducted virtually via Zoom and featured prerecorded asynchronous poster sessions and live oral presentations and panel discussions. Online discussion boards allowed the presenters to answer questions and respond to comments from viewers about their poster presentations.
The best overall presentation winner was Lesley Jones for "Romanticizing the Orient: Colonial India and its Influence on Victorian Spiritualism."
"Through the ARC, students were able to practice presenting their research at our conference and feel more prepared for a future one," said Mandy Losito, a graduate assistant for the Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (CURCA), which sponsors and organizes the event.
