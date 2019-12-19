Congratulations to Todd and Lori Samples of Homer on the birth of their son, Joseph Todd Samples Jr. He was born on Tuesday, December 3, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Athens. He weighed eight pounds, four ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Dale and Debbie Ayers, Homer, and James and Debbie House, Jefferson. Brothers are Webb, Rett and Tucker.
From our house to yours we want to wish you a very Merry Christmas.
The Christmas program at Silver Shoals was Sunday evening with the true story of Christmas the King is Coming. Thanks to Angie Parks and everyone who took part in the program. It was great.
The Banks County class of 1969 celebrated its 50-year class reunion at Cracker Barrel in Commerce. There were 22 visitors who attended.
Happy birthday to: Lindy Cain, Thomas Parks, Karen Pope, Bo Garrison, Casey Cantrell, James Harris, Josh Kimsey, Blake McClure, Amy Nunn, Jon David, Jacob Lord, Wayne Fowler, Elizabeth Rico, Robin Kennedy, Joyce Crumley, Donald Parson and Belva Marlow.
Happy anniversary to: Randall and Renee Campbell and Matthew and Daphne Moon.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Juli Irvin, Ken Mize, Warren Wilson, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
