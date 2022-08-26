Banks County High School kicked off its school year with the return of the JROTC Raider Program.
The team is a physical fitness team that competes in training and military-based events such as Cross Country Rescue (CCRs), which includes running while carrying ammo cans, a stretcher, and rucksacks, as well as beast events that include tire flips, water jug shuttle, rope bridge, running as a team and more.
The team practices on the JROTC obstacle course, located on the Banks County Campus after school. Members can be seen using the climbing wall, tire toss, low crawl, log cross, over/under, and tire challenge. The Raider also participates in several confidence climbs and team challenges.
Schools can field up to three teams: a male, a female, and a coed team. 10 cadets compete in each group, with two alternates. Currently, Banks County has 10 males and two females. The team is looking for volunteers who want to compete against other schools on Saturdays, be a part of a team that will allow you to the letter, or gets into shape for a winter sport.
Practices are Mondays - Thursdays from 3:30 - 4:45 p.m. The first meet is at Winder-Barrow on Saturday, September 10.
If any high school student is interested, contact Colonel Fracker in the JROTC room at Banks County High School.
