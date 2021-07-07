A judge has dismissed the lawsuit five Homer residents filed against the mayor and city council alleging that they are not getting equal representation in the newly-created voting districts.
On July 2, Judge Richard Story dismissed all of the claims made by citizens Earl Tyson, Annette Tyson, Linda Guabelly, Amanda Acton and Emily Acton, as well as Banks County Golf LLC and Green Ridge Builders of Georgia in the lawsuit filed against the Town of Homer, the mayor and each of the council members and the city clerk. The lawsuit was also filed against the Banks County Board of Elections and elections supervisor and registrar Andra Phagan.
The individual plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit are voters in District 3 in the Town of Homer. The business plaintiffs are owners of land “to be sold to approximately 300 prospective voters in District 3,” according to the lawsuit.
In 2020, Homer Town Council sought and achieved changes in Homer’s Town Council districts. The town council representation was changed to having two seats for District 1, two seats for District 2 and one seat for District 3.
The lawsuit states, “This change occurred despite the growing number of residents and voters in District 3. The Homer defendants’ changes result in Districts 1 and 2 having double the representative on the town council compared to District 3. The Homer defendants have wrongfully given unequal greater weight to Districts 1 and 2 over the votes in residents in District 3.”
District 3 is a newer residential subdivision near a golf course and it contains “a large and geographically compact group of voters,” according to the lawsuit.
In his ruling, the judge stated: “Though it does appear that Districts 1 and 2 have substantially bigger populations than does District 3, plaintiffs do not primarily focus on this apparent disparity. Instead they highlight the new candidate residency requirement, contending that it ‘unfairly limits District 3 voters’ ability to fairly participate in the electoral process.’ That argument is unavailing, thanks to a long-established body of case law holding that election policies requiring that candidates be residents of certain districts that do not contain equal numbers of people do not violate the one-person, one-vote principle if all officials are elected at large. This case is no different. Here, the Act divides Homer into three districts, which are to be represented by five council members. Each council member must reside in the district he or she represents, but he or she is elected by the entire town in an at-large election, rather than only by the individuals in his or her district. Such a plan is lawful and does not violate the one-person, one-vote rule under the Fourteenth Amendment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.