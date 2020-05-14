Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm agreed, in a ruling on May 8, with the decision of the Banks County Board of Election in its February 2020 action to dismiss Dan Gasaway’s challenge of the residents at 1654 Wells Road being allowed to vote.
Judge Primm ruled that the qualifications of these voters had already been decided in earlier court action.
“The issue of whether the residents at 1654 Wells Road were qualified to register as electors and vote in Banks County was specifically decided by Judge David Sweat in Banks County,” he wrote in his ruling. “Both petitioner and the registered electors of the residence were parties to the 2018 civil action and fully participated in the litigation. The final order in that case was entered on Feb. 8, 2018, and was not appealed. Accordingly, petitioner cannot relitigate that same issue before this court.”
