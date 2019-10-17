The Lula city council is considering implementing a moratorium on issuance of licenses for alternative nicotine produce businesses. During a work session Monday night, the council reviewed a resolution to adopt a 120 day moratorium on alternative nicotine produce, or vaping, business license applications.
City attorney Joseph Homans said the council will use the time to gather information to prepare for the adoption of an ordinance to address and regulate these type businesses. Hall County and Gainesville have already adopted a moratorium for a period of time to be able to study the impact of vape shops and how they should be regulated. “I have had discussions with other mayors in Hall County and we see this as an issue and a problem that needs to be addressed and we want to address it early before we make any decisions,” Mayor Jim Grier said. The council will be voting on the proposed moratorium during the regular council meeting next Monday night.
Amanda Browning is requesting a variance to allow commercial uses on farm land located at the corner of Julian Baugh Road and Lula Road. Browning said when she purchased the property seven years ago, she would conduct agricultural classes on the farm. Browning, owner of Amanda’s Farm to Fork located on Main Street, conducts classes at the restaurant, but said she has limited space and parking at that location. “There’s just not a lot I can do from the current venue that I have,” said Browning.
By allowing construction of a barn with a commercial kitchen on her farm, Browning would be able to grow her business in a way that she is not able to grow in her current building. Browning said she would like to hold classes relating to poultry and cattle, butchering, soap making and homesteading type classes that are not appropriate at the restaurant. She is not looking to put a restaurant at the farm, but would like to have some events that are currently held at the restaurant, such as baby or bridal showers. “There is just so much more I am able to do from the farm that I am not able to do at the restaurant,” Browning said. “I just want to have the ability to grow and this would give us that ability.”
Before any action will be taken by the council, adjoining property owners will be notified and a public hearing will be held.
In other business,
The city has received quotes to conduct GIS mapping of the city cemetery. Grier said city cemetery maps will be used to make a GIS coded and located map to determine what graves are currently filled and what is available. The city will then try to reconcile ownership records to determine who actually owns lots within the cemetery. Once completed a website will be set up showing such information as pictures of monuments and photos of those people buried in the cemetery. Family members of people buried in the cemetery will be able to add information to the website that the city may not have.
Phase two of the depot renovation is set to begin October 21. In addition, the city has received quotes for treatment of the depot deck, signage and stage exterior siding and roof replacement.
Security systems at the city wellness park, the veterans’ park, city hall and the depot are currently being installed.
Grier reported Northeast Georgia Health System has agreed to accept Anthem current provider of health insurance for city employees, through the end of the year. Grier said the city is gathering quotes from other companies and may be making changes in coverage in the near future.
The city has received four applications for members of the planning commission. The council will be accepting applications until October 31.
The Lula Elementary School and Fellowship of Christian Athletes 5K will be held on November 9 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Athens Street, from Hwy 365 to Chattahoochee Street, will be closed during the event.
The Ladies Gathering lunch and dinner will be held on October 24. The organization will also be sponsoring an event honoring survivors of breast cancer on October 27 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.