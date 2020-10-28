The local charity, Kares 4 Kids, in partnership with Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners, recently donated over 1,200 board books to Piedmont Regional Library System’s 10 library locations in Banks, Barrow and Jackson County.
Marci Fair of Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners, and founder of Kares 4 Kids, has a mission to positively impact children today and strengthen their communities for tomorrow. “We have always donated books to different organizations, but we have begun to donate books to libraries because I realized if books go into libraries, then we can reach even more children," she said.
Mrs. Fair went on to say that, “We do believe that each board book will be read by at least 24 children before it is retired. We are calculating that this donation will reach over 29,304 children over a two-year period. We see this as a tremendous investment in our children and our communities.”
Beth McIntyre, director of Piedmont Regional Library System, stated, "When Marci reached out to me asking if they could donate board books to our libraries, I was thrilled. We couldn’t be happier or prouder to be a part of Kare 4 Kids mission to leave a legacy of literacy.”
The Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners team and PRLS library staff came together outside of Piedmont Regional’s Braselton Library to have what they call a sticker party. Before the “party” began, Fair spoke about the evolution of Kares 4 Kids, its partnership with Keller Williams, and why they chose the Piedmont Regional Library System as their focus this year.
Kelli McDaniel, assistant director of Piedmont Regional Library, spoke on the impact the books will have on the community’s children.
“Research shows that reading to children regularly starting at birth is a great first step to building early reading skills before they head to school," she said. "Board books are perfect for the youngest children because they spark curiosity, foster an early love of reading, and are strong enough to handle little hands carrying them everywhere they go.”
Mrs. McDaniel further stated that, “This donation is going to make a huge difference in the lives of children who use our libraries, and we are so thankful for their generosity."
In 30 minutes, 1,200 plus board books were given a sticker honoring Keller Williams’ and Kares 4 Kids’ donation to each local library in the tri-county. The board books will begin to show up in each library over the next couple of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.