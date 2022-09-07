Katherine Roberts has been named director of the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department.
The board of commissioners held a called meeting to name Roberts, who will have an annual salary of $57,500. She will begin on Monday, September 19.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 11:01 am
Roberts is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hickory, N.C., where she received a bachelor of arts degree in sports management with a minor in health. She has been the recreation specialist at the Habersham County Parks and Recreation Department since 2016. Before that, she was a police officer with the Concord Police Department. She was also an assistant coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Roberts' volunteer experience includes teaching softball batting lessons and serving as a community softball coach.
