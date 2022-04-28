May is Keep Banks County Beautiful’s month for the Great American Clean-up.
“We are encouraging any groups, neighborhoods, churches, or other organizations to participate," said Leslie George, director of Keep Banks County Beautiful. "We will supply bags, vests, signs, safety cones, gloves, and pick-up tools to any participants.”
She added, “So far we have had three groups do clean-ups, cleaning over four miles of road, collecting over 40 bags of litter, several tires, and other debris”. This is your opportunity to improve the beauty of our roads."
To receive supplies and register your road, call Keep Banks County Beautiful at 706-318-5448.
