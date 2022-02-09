Dear Editor,
For those who missed the free tree giveaway at the Recycling Center, here is another opportunity.
Keep Banks County Beautiful is giving away 200 trees (100 Dogwoods and 100 Northern Red Oaks) this Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Park in downtown Homer.
This is a part of our "Rooting Families in Nature, One Tree at a Time" program. This is a first-come, first-served situation.
We want to thank the Banks County Rotary Club for helping with dispensing the trees.
We hope to see you there.
Sincerely,
Leslie George
Director, Keep Banks County Beautiful
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.