Keep Banks County Beautiful has received a Governor's Circle Award for its outstanding achievement in Community Beautification and environmental responsibility.
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation and Governor presents this award in recognition of exemplary performance in litter reduction, waste minimization and community greening.
"As we move into 2021, Keep Banks County Beautiful will be of vital importance as it continues to serve its community in new and creative ways," leaders stated in presenting the award. "Keep Georgia Beautiful and Governor Brian Kemp remains in full support of its work as it persists in making a tangible, meaningful and lasting impact on its environment."
