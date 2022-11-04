Kevin Hines will present a free suicide prevention workshop from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Banks County High School auditorium, located at 1486 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
In 2000, Kevin attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Many factors contributed to his miraculous survival including a sea lion which kept him afloat until the Coast Guard arrived. Kevin is a bestselling author, global public speaker and award-winning filmmaker who travels the world sharing his story of hope, healing and recovery.
