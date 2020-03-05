Crabgrass has been a plague on the lawn as long as I can remember. The spring comes and the lawn greens up well and looks great, and then as it gets warmer, you see the dreaded crabgrass start to return. Once crabgrass grows, it can be a bear to get rid of after it has established itself in your yard. However, hope is not lost, the most effective control is to use a pre-emergent herbicide to keep the seeds of crabgrass and other annual weeds from germinating without harming your established lawn grasses.
There are many pre-emergent products available, however most use the same active ingredients to inhibit the seed germination. Some products are combined with other herbicides that affects broadleaf weeds and other undesirable plants. It is important to read and follow the instructions on the product label, misuse could lead to damaging your lawn or ornamental plants.
Crabgrass is a summer annual, meaning that the plant dies at the end of its growing season and the next year, the new growth is established by the seeds shed the previous year. A single crabgrass plant can shed as many as 150,000 seeds a year! Making it a compounding problem if ignored. Tall fescue, Bermuda, and most lawn grasses are perineal grasses, meaning that they are the same plant that goes dormant during the winter and then begins growing again in the spring without shedding and germination of seeds. This difference allows pre-emergent products to be very effective at controlling annual grasses without harming your lawn.
Though you will not see crabgrass or other summer annuals for a couple more months, now is the time to control them. Crabgrass germinates when soil temperature reaches about 50 degrees Fahrenheit consistently, this usually happens around the middle of March. When applied correctly, pre-emergents stay effective for several weeks to inhibit germination and help protect your yard from a variety of weeds. A simple task now can save several headaches later and help you maintain a beautiful, healthy lawn. We are always here to help at the Banks County Extension office. Ways to contact us are to call us at -706-677-6230, by email at zmccann@uga.edu, or to come by the office at 413 Evans street, Homer.
